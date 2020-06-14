Bengaluru: Shoppers return to malls on first weekend of Unlock 1.0

Malls that remained lifeless throughout the lockdown period turned into a beehive of activities on Saturday, as a steady stream of visitors walked into their cool confines.

Businesses that waited with bated breath for the weekend welcomed the masked visitors with relief and joy, while social distancing and other safety measures reminded them of the new normal.

Though Saturday — the first unhindered weekend after the lockdown — began on a sluggish note, the footfall picked up towards the evening. All the city malls registered an upsurge in visitors.

“There is not much crowd due to stringent social distancing,” said the owner of a cosmetics showroom in a mall. “People are adjusting to the new norms and are coming in good numbers. On Saturday, we had a decent business after a dull week.”

An official at Forum mall admitted that visitors are more on Saturday compared to the last five days. “We have been sanitizing the mall once an hour (due to the increasing crowd). Textile, branded apparel, cosmetics, and electronic shops are witnessing a good number of customers,” the official said.

Nearly 5,000 morning walkers and joggers came to Cubbon Park on Saturday and wished the regulars whom they met after long. Though Lalbagh was attracting similar crowds, the numbers were tepid on Saturday after a walker tested positive on Friday.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa dines at MTR

Having confined himself to his home office, Krishna, and Vidhana Soudha while reviewing administrative activities in various government departments, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday had breakfast at the iconic Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) near Lalbagh.

He was joined by Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya. Though many are reluctant to step out of their homes, the chief minister spent considerable time at MTR, sticking to social distancing rules.

“Hotels witnessed about 50% of their usual business due to limited seating and social distancing. But customers are happy and appreciative of the safety measures in place,” said P C Rao, president, Karnataka Hoteliers Association