Bengaluru: South-east police seize drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore, arrest 20 peddlers

Conducting a special drive, the south-east division police arrested 20 drug peddlers, including five students — two BE students — and a policeman’s son. Around 10 drug peddling cases have been registered and 187 kg ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore has been seized.

The Parappana Agrahara police arrested two people and seized 165 kg of ganja worth Rs 66 lakh.

Vishwas C V alias Vishwa of Bettadasanapura works at a kebab shop and is also the son of a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) head constable. He was caught while transporting ganja in a car.

Vishwa and tractor mechanic G Ambarish (36), of Doddamale village near Malur, had a common friend from whom they bought ganja. He is still at large and efforts are on to nab him. Vishwa is also involved in crimes like theft, robbery, and preparation for dacoity.

The Tilaknagar police arrested four students — Adithya Vora alias Gujju (23) of JP Nagar and Prashant S (21) of Jayanagar, both BE students; Puneeth Kothari (22) of Jayanagar, a BCom student; and Nachiket S (19) of Banashankari 3rd Stage, a BCA student. They seized 1.5 kg ganja, 25 grams of hydro-ganja, 5 MDMA tablets, LSD and 8 hydro-ganja plants, worth Rs 4 lakh in all.

The Suddaguntepalya police arrested two persons, including BBA student Yakoob P N (24) and Harikrishnan P K (23), both from Kerala. MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 15 lakh seized from them.

They also arrested an interstate gang of drug peddlers and seized ganja oil and ganja worth Rs 30 lakh.

The arrested are Surakatti Prabhakar (36) and Korra Kamaraju (35), both from Visakhapatnam, and Deepu Raju (36) of Bengaluru.

The Electronics City police arrested a rag picker Rauf Ali Mandal (35), a native of Kolkata, and seized two kg ganja.

In another case, Janeen Elyango Kolyango (30), from Congo and residing in Horamavu, was arrested and MDMA worth Rs 15,000 was seized from him. Similarly, the Bandepalya and Koramangala police arrested eight drug peddlers.