Bengaluru: Third entry of Yeshwantpur rail station shut from today

The third entry at Yeshwantpur Junction will be closed from April 11 for station redevelopment work.

Lifts, escalators, foot overbridges and other passenger facilities at the third entry will not be available to passengers, the South Western Railway (SWR) said in a press release.

Passengers can use the first entry on platform number 1 (market side) and the second entry on platform number 6 (Tumakuru Road side), the release added.