Bengaluru to get moderate rainfall over next 5 evenings

Bengaluru will likely receive light to moderate rainfall for the next five evenings, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the southwest monsoon has arrived in the city, the upcoming rainfall will be brought about by convective activity. This occurs when the maximum temperature stays higher than normal for several days.

Convective rainfall occurs when the sun's energy heats the earth's surface, causing water to evaporate.

On Tuesday, the IMD's Bengaluru city weather recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C, two degrees above normal. The HAL airport recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8°C, one degree above normal.

A Prasad, who heads the IMD's meteorological centre in Bengaluru, said Cyclone Biparjoy had delayed the southwest monsoon's progress. "The monsoon is actually weak. It's not as strong as it should be," he told DH. The cyclone is dragging all the moisture content, he added.

Bengaluru will receive 2-6 cm of rainfall in the next five days, mostly during the evenings. "The scenario will change after 10 days as the cyclone weakens. Once the monsoon clouds strengthen, the city will get rains in the mornings, too," he explained.

Downpour in East B'luru

The HAL airport received 83.7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, Tuesday. This was among the heaviest daily rainfall for the month. June 2, 2016, was the wettest-ever June day for HAL airport when it received 90.8 mm of rainfall.

The rains caused waterlogging on the Outer Ring Road and the surrounding areas in the southeast. A BBMP official, however, said there was no damage to life and property.