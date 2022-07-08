Bengaluru to host meet on youth leadership, nation building

A two-day national conclave, Utkarsh, will be held in the city on July 8 and 9 at Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru, and IIM Bangalore on Bannerghatta Main Road.

Hosted by Youth Indian (Yi) Bengaluru in collaboration with the club's other chapters in Amaravati, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam, the event will have participants from 40 cities. Around 300 Yi members will be participating.

It aims to create awareness about the future and is focused on "youth leadership, nation building and thought leadership".

Prominent speakers from the Confederation of Indian Industry will be participating. Prominent names who are expected to participate at the event, include Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ricky Kej, commentator on national security issues Maroof Raza, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi Arjun Ranga, among others.

Yi's earlier initiatives include promoting road safety, creating awareness about preventing child sexual abuse, webinars and interactive sessions among youngsters, yoga sessions, blood donation camps, addressing climate change among other things.

The Bengaluru chapter also created 'Bengaluru for Humanity', a Covid-19 resources app, during the second wave. It also raised funds to set up six oxygen plants in the city.

To join the club, check youngindians.net