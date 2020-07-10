Bengaluru: Top cop visits station, reassures his men

To reassure his men, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday morning visited the Kalasipalyam police station, which has witnessed the highest number of Covid cases till date.

The station was sealed for 10 days from June 19 to 29. However, as it reopened, the staff was working under the fear of Coronavirus. To boost the morale of his force, Rao talked to every policeman. He not only addressed their professional issues but also assured them that the department was also concerned about their personal life and the welfare of their family members.

Rao told them to stand tall amid tough times and also to take proper measures to keep themselves safe.

The top officer assured the staff that the senior officers, including himself, were available to address their health issues and make arrangements for their timely treatment. He paid condolences to the constable who lost his life recently.

10 cops infected

On Thursday, 10 policemen tested positive.

Constables from Annapoorneshwarinagar, Chandra Layout, Upparpet traffic police station, and Rajagopalnagar have been infected.

Also, a head constable from Byatarayanapura, a constable from SR Nagar, a head constable from HSR Layout, a constable from Varthur, and two head constables from Srirampura police station have contracted the virus.