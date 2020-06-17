Bengaluru traffic cop becomes first Covid-19 police casualty in Karnataka

A 59-year-old traffic policeman, originally thought to have died of a cardiac arrest, has now been confirmed as a Covid-19 case.

Soon after the assistant sub-inspector’s death on June 14, doctors collected his samples and found he had Covid-19. He becomes the first case of a policeman dying of the coronavirus infection in Karnataka. Senior officers said the ASI, posted at the VV Puram traffic police station, did not show symptoms of the disease when he was alive, though he went on medical leave at least a week before his death. Authorities are waiting for his post-mortem report to ascertain whether he died of cardiac arrest or due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, another ASI aged about 57 posted at the same police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The confirmation prompted authorities to fumigate the police station and the surrounding areas. Officials are also in the process of sealing down the station for the next 48 hours.

A senior officer said all the staff at the station would be subjected to a swab test to see if any of them had the infection. “Until then, all are under quarantine,” he said. “We’re also trying to trace the primary contacts of both the ASIs at the police station and in their residences and the surrounding areas.”

Right now, more than 10 policemen at the station, said to be the primary contacts of the cops, have been quarantined, the officer added.

A 35-year-old constable posted at the SR Nagar police station has also tested positive for Covid-19. A resident of the police quarters at YG Palya near Austin Town, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital after his test result came back positive on Tuesday evening.

BBMP officials are now tracing his primary and secondary contacts. His colleagues from the police station who were his primary contacts are being quarantined and will be subjected to Covid tests on Wednesday. The police quarters, the police station and the surrounding areas are being fumigated.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told newspersons that the spike in cases among the cops was due to factors such as people getting out in large number after Unlock 1.0 and inter-state travel. “Our men are infected because they work in containment zones, patrolling and catching criminals,” he said.

“In the last two-and-a-half months, not a single policeman was infected, but currently 13 personnel have tested positive. Three have been discharged and one died,” Rao said. Health officials said more than 400 policemen had been quarantined and police had been directed to use masks, hand sanitisers and gloves. They must also ensure the safety of their family members.