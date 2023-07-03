Bengaluru: Traffic cops nab six wheelie offenders

Bengaluru: Traffic cops nab six wheelie offenders

They had installed barricades on several roads to prevent wheelie cases and nab offenders.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 02:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Six people performing wheelies have been nabbed by traffic police in a drive against rising wheelie cases in the city. 

The north division of the city’s traffic police has taken up nabbing offenders in wheelie cases on war footing after complaints of two-wheelers performing wheelies reached traffic police stations across the division. 

Also Read | Contactless fines? Traffic cops back on Bengaluru roads

They had installed barricades on several roads to prevent wheelie cases and nab offenders. To date, Peenya, Hebbal, Rajajinagar and Chikkajala traffic police stations have registered one case each while the Yelahanka traffic police station has registered two wheelie cases. 

One of the six people caught in wheelie cases is a minor.  The traffic police will take measures to cancel the registration certificates of the seized vehicles and suspend the driving licences of the offenders. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Traffic fines
traffic rules
Bengaluru
Traffic police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

 