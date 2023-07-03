Bengaluru: Traffic cops nab six wheelie offenders

Six people performing wheelies have been nabbed by traffic police in a drive against rising wheelie cases in the city.

The north division of the city’s traffic police has taken up nabbing offenders in wheelie cases on war footing after complaints of two-wheelers performing wheelies reached traffic police stations across the division.

They had installed barricades on several roads to prevent wheelie cases and nab offenders. To date, Peenya, Hebbal, Rajajinagar and Chikkajala traffic police stations have registered one case each while the Yelahanka traffic police station has registered two wheelie cases.

One of the six people caught in wheelie cases is a minor. The traffic police will take measures to cancel the registration certificates of the seized vehicles and suspend the driving licences of the offenders.