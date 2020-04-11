Bengaluru traffic density falls to 2.5% of average load

Traffic density on the city roads has fallen to a mere 2.5% of the average load during the ongoing lockdown, according to city police chief Bhaskar Rao. The peak-hour traffic density stands at 2.8%.

Briefing reporters about the enforcement of the lockdown, Rao said 21,700 vehicles had been seized so far for violating the lockdown and misusing the curfew passes.

While some people misrepresented the facts to get the passes, a few others used influence and submitted wrong information. Their vehicles as well as the passes have been seized, he added.

Some of the violators are the family members of prominent dignitaries, who were found stepping out “unnecessarily” in high-end cars, Rao said, adding that police have seized their Mercedes, Audi and BMW among other high-end cars. “This is not the time to use your influence,” Rao said.

The police chief asked people to show responsibility by staying indoors.

“As per the directions of the state and central governments, we are allowing only the essential services and booking the violators under the National Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” he said.

Rao warned of stronger action, including criminal prosecution, against people if they continue to violate the lockdown.