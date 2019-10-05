Bengaluru: Treated water use mandatory for construction

To end exploitation of groundwater and prevent misuse of Cauvery water by builders, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made the use of treated water mandatory for all types of construction.

Acting on a request by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) last month, the BBMP has directed all zonal commissioners not to approve building plans unless the applicant submits a treated water utilisation plan for construction and proof of payment to the BWSSB for availing the facility.

The BWSSB had requested the BBMP to give a no-objection certificate (NOC) to buildings only if they submit an undertaking about the use of treated water during construction. Further, it had also requested the BBMP not to sanction building plans if the applicant does not submit a treated water utilisation plan for construction.

The additional director of town planning (ADTP) has already written to all chief engineers from the BBMP zones in this regard and has included it in the norms and conditions for building plan approval in its checklist.

This move by both civic bodies is aimed at conserving Cauvery water and groundwater. With this, the BBMP believes that the groundwater and Cauvery water can be used for more vital purposes.

R Prasad, ADTP, BBMP, said, "We have already started including this in our terms and conditions in permissions issued for the building plan. Commencement certificates will be issued to properties only if owners submit receipts issued by the water board for supply of treated water. However, the BWSSB too has to give an NOC to us for water connection before we issue the commencement certificates.”

According to BWSSB data, of its 16 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city, nine treat about 27.1 million litres a day (MLD). This treated water is supplied to various public and private organisations.

Tushar Girinath, chairman, BWSSB, said, "It will help us save a lot of Cauvery and groundwater. There is rampant drilling of borewells. Treated water is most suited for construction. For small projects, they can utilise our tankers and for high rise constructions, builders can transport water from STPs. In the coming days, we will also allow private STPs to supply water for construction.”

The BWSSB will hold a meeting to decide on the fee for water to be supplied for construction.