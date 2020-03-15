Bengaluru: Two bike riders die after being run over by ambulance

A 20-year-old man and his friend were killed after a speeding ambulance collided with their bike on Anepalya Road in Ashoknagar, central Bengaluru, on Friday night.

The ambulance driver, who was returning home after taking a patient to a nearby hospital, ran away from the spot after the accident.

The victims have been identified as Shabaz Pasha and 17-year-old Syed Tanveer, both residents of SR Nagar, Bannerghatta Road.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 1 am when Pasha, who was riding the bike, and Tanveer were going to Hosur Road to meet their friends. As they were passing Anepalya, the speeding ambulance, which was headed towards MG Road collided with the bike.

Didn’t wear helmet

Pasha and Tanveer suffered severe head injuries as they were not wearing helmets. Locals took them to a private hospital and then to Nimhans and later shifted them to Victoria Hospital, but they died while undergoing treatment.

The Ashoknagar traffic police filed a case of reckless and negligent driving against the ambulance driver, and are yet to arrest him.