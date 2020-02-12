Bengaluru: Two caught trying to sell elephant tusks

Two men from Tamil Nadu were arrested trying to sell elephant tusks in northern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

A senior officer said Sounder Pandiyan alias Selva Shivaji, 44, from Dindigul, and Kundan, 40, from Coimbatore, had allegedly brought the tusks in a gunny bag and were looking for customers near Ullas Theatre at Mariyappanapalya in Yeshwantpur when police caught them around 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The duo later told the police they had procured the tusks from a man named Pramanathan, the officer added.