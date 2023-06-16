Bengaluru: Two members of Oji Kuppam held for stealing Rs 15 lakh from bizman

Two members of the notorious Oji Kuppam gang have been arrested by the RR Nagar police. Police have recovered Rs 13.92 lakh in cash, a car and two bikes from them.

The arrested along with their associates had stolen Rs 15 lakh from Chetan, a businessman from JP Nagar, who had taken the cash to the sub-registrar office in RR Nagar on June 2.

The arrested are identified as Karthi and Amona Das, residents of Chennai. Efforts are on to nab the three other suspects, identified as Raja alias Madhana, Gopi and Videsh.

Chetan kept the bag with the cash in his car and went into the sub-registrar office. On returning, he found the glass of his car window broken and the bag missing.

Karthi and Das are habitual offenders with cases registered against them in the JP Nagar and RR Nagar police stations.

Thefts on auspicious days

The suspects used to commit thefts on Mondays and Fridays as people would come to the sub-registrar office for property registration as the two days are considered auspicious.

The arrested suspects are part of the Oji Kuppam gang, who are natives of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, and shifted to Chennai. They have committed crimes in several states. They target those visiting banks and sub-registrar offices.

Police have scrutinised footage from around 200 CCTV cameras to get clues on the suspects, and got the registration number of the bikes used by the thieves and arrested the duo from Chennai.