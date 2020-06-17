Bengaluru: Two workers murdered, one victim's brother suspect

Police discovered the decomposed bodies of two construction workers at a building site in western Bengaluru’s Nagarabhavi on Tuesday morning.

Sahadeva, 29, and Dandapani, 26, were bludgeoned to death at least two days ago. After the preliminary investigations, police suspect that Rajesh, the younger brother of one of the deceased, is behind the murders. An investigating officer said Rajesh was absconding and his phone was switched off.

Annapoorneshwari Nagar police said Sahadeva and Dandapani were working at an under-construction site but they were found at the basement of a commercial complex near Nammoora Thindi, an eatery.

On Monday afternoon, Rajesh had called his other brother Dhanpal and informed him that the duo injured each other while fighting in a building on Sunday. They searched the duo till late night on Monday and continued their search on Tuesday before locating the decomposed bodies.

The investigating officer said Rajesh, whose phone has been switched off since Sunday afternoon, is the prime suspect. The deceased and the suspect are alcoholics and police believe something went awry between them when they were drunk.

While the bodies have been shifted to the mortuary, police have taken up a murder case and are carrying out the probe.