Bengaluru: Ullal traders announce self-lockdown

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Jul 08 2020, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 01:47 ist
Posters announcing closure were pasted outside several salons and parlours.

Traders and shopping complex owners in Ullal near Kengeri have joined their counterparts in Basavanagudi and Malleswaram in announcing self-lockdown amid the rising Covid-19 cases. Almost all traders on Tuesday bolted shutters on their business units to begin a 15-day lockdown.

A shopkeeper in the area said: “We don’t want to risk our customers’ lives or ours. Last week, we saw close to 1,000 cases across Bengaluru. We have closed down our businesses voluntarily at least for a week, wanting to break the chain (of infection).”

Salons shut shop 

Spiking cases and fear of infection has prompted salons and unisex parlours in Mahalakshmi Layout to shut shop for a fortnight.

Members of the Savitha Samaj pasted posters announcing the closure in many places. The association said all 500 to 600 salons and parlours in the area will remain closed for the next 15 days.

