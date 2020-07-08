Bengaluru: Ullal traders announce self-lockdown

Traders and shopping complex owners in Ullal near Kengeri have joined their counterparts in Basavanagudi and Malleswaram in announcing self-lockdown amid the rising Covid-19 cases. Almost all traders on Tuesday bolted shutters on their business units to begin a 15-day lockdown.

A shopkeeper in the area said: “We don’t want to risk our customers’ lives or ours. Last week, we saw close to 1,000 cases across Bengaluru. We have closed down our businesses voluntarily at least for a week, wanting to break the chain (of infection).”

Salons shut shop

Spiking cases and fear of infection has prompted salons and unisex parlours in Mahalakshmi Layout to shut shop for a fortnight.

Members of the Savitha Samaj pasted posters announcing the closure in many places. The association said all 500 to 600 salons and parlours in the area will remain closed for the next 15 days.