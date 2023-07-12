Bengaluru University students protest demanding better facilities  

Students of Bangalore University (BU) staged a protest on Tuesday demanding several facilities on the campus, including WiFi, 24/7 access to the library, canteen facility, better dormitories, and smart classrooms, among others.
Girl students demanded free sanitary napkins. They also sought free spoken English classes, and boycotted classes on Tuesday as a mark of protest.
BU Vice-Chancellor SM Jayakara met the protesting students and received their plea, and promised to discuss the matter with the authorities.
