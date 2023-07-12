BU students protest demanding better facilities  

Bengaluru University students protest demanding better facilities  

Girl students demanded free sanitary napkins. They also sought free spoken English classes, and boycotted classes on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2023, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 04:52 ist
Bangalore University campus. Credit: DH File Photo

Students of Bangalore University (BU) staged a protest on Tuesday demanding several facilities on the campus, including WiFi, 24/7 access to the library, canteen facility, better dormitories, and smart classrooms, among others.

Girl students demanded free sanitary napkins. They also sought free spoken English classes, and boycotted classes on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

BU Vice-Chancellor SM Jayakara met the protesting students and received their plea, and promised to discuss the matter with the authorities.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bengaluru university
students
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

 