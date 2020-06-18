Bengaluru: Vermicompost from Yediyur to provide nutrients to BBMP parks

A vermicompost unit has been set up at the Yediyur ward in South Bengaluru to process the fallen leaves from around 1,730 trees and 17 parks across Yediyur into micro-nutrient rich compost.

Built at the cost of Rs 15 lakh, the unit can produce 34,000 litres of compost in about 20 days, which will be supplied to all parks and gardens in the limits.

On Wednesday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Mayor Goutham Kumar inaugurated the unit that would considerably save Palike spending on chemical fertilisers.

“The fallen leaves collected from Patalamma Park, Yediyur Lake Park and Deer Park near the Thee Nam Srikantaiah Circle (South-End Circle) will be dumped into two tanks with a capacity of 17,000 litres each," Corporator of Yediyur ward Poornima Ramesh said.

"The leaves will be sprinkled with water, cow dung and cow urine. A 10 kg of earthworms will be put into each tank will convert the heap into compost in less than 20 days,” she added.

The unit also plans to sell earthworms at Rs 40 per kilogram.

“A kilogram of earthworm will double in less than 15 to 20 days. By converting the leaves into compost, the earthworms reach the bottom of the tank," explained Poornima.

The top layer of vermicompost powder will be packed for distribution while the earthworms will be collected again for reintroduction into the tank for a fresh cycle, she said.

The vermicompost will be sold to the public at Rs 2 to 3 per kilogram while it will be supplied to all the parks directly by BBMP officials.