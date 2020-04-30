Bengaluru: Virtual Rotary Club takes shape during coronavirus lockdown

Social distancing is not at all a hurdle to mingle to this enterprising group of individuals.

Members of the Rotary Bangalore Social (RBS), the new digital club in the city, came together for the first time on April 26 on Zoom - the video conferencing platform.

The RBS described its inception virtually on Sunday as the first in the world. The club also took pride in the fact that its first president, Rotarian Sandhya Mendonca, is a woman.

Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, the chief guest at the e-installation, described the birth of the new club amid the pandemic as a “great event.”

“I am happy to note that 60% of the members are women,” she said.

The club belongs to Rotary District 3190, which has 130 Rotary Clubs with 5,200 members under its aegis.

Rotarian Dr Sameer Hariani, District Governor, said: “The Rotary Bangalore Social is the fifth new jewel to establish itself in Rotary District 3190 during RY 2019-20. The unique identity of this club is that it was formed, created, oriented and chartered entirely on the virtual platform.”

Sandhya Mendonca, charter president of the club, described the new club as an entity that will focus on initiating projects in the areas of health, hunger and literacy and gender equality.

"Our members are accomplished professionals in the fields of medicine, technology, law, finance, advertising, media, retail, education, architecture, hospitality, social sector and more, and we hope that our combined expertise will deliver significant value," she said.