Institute inks MoU for satellite building  

Bengaluru: VIT Institute inks MoU for satellite building

A ground station is also being established to facilitate all the activities of the project

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2022, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 03:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vemana Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) to complete designing, fabricating and launching of the Vemana student satellite.

Representatives from VIT said that the partnership comes at a time when privatisation of aerospace projects, including the development and launching of satellites and establishing space stations are the priority.

VIT principal Dr Vijayasimha Reddy B G said this is a distinct and futuristic project to provide wide and challenging opportunities for students and faculty to learn and prove their talent.

A ground station is also being established to facilitate all the activities of the project.

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

 