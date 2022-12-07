Bengaluru: VIT Institute inks MoU for satellite building

Vemana Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) to complete designing, fabricating and launching of the Vemana student satellite.

Representatives from VIT said that the partnership comes at a time when privatisation of aerospace projects, including the development and launching of satellites and establishing space stations are the priority.

VIT principal Dr Vijayasimha Reddy B G said this is a distinct and futuristic project to provide wide and challenging opportunities for students and faculty to learn and prove their talent.

A ground station is also being established to facilitate all the activities of the project.