Bengaluru: Water heater electrocution kills mother, 4-year-old son

A 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were electrocuted to death in Hoskote on Sunday morning after they came in contact with an immersion coil water heater.

Jyothi was living with her husband and son in a rented house in Hoskote. They are from Maski in Raichur district and worked as construction labourers in the city.

Police said the incident happened around 9.45 am.

Jyothi had put an immersion coil in a bucket of water to bathe her son, Jayanand. Her husband had gone to a nearby hotel to buy them breakfast.

She undressed Jayanand, but got busy with household chores. Jayanand caught hold of the immersion coil and yanked it. Jyothi heard Jayanand scream and tried to pull him away from the heater. But both mother and son were electrocuted.

Her husband returned home to find his wife and son lying on the floor with severe burns. He turned off the power. Jayanand was already dead. Jyothi was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Hoskote police.