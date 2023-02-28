Water heater electrocution kills mother, 4-year-old son

Bengaluru: Water heater electrocution kills mother, 4-year-old son

Jyothi had put an immersion coil in a bucket of water to bathe her son, Jayanand

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2023, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 10:09 ist

A 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were electrocuted to death in Hoskote on Sunday morning after they came in contact with an immersion coil water heater. 

Jyothi was living with her husband and son in a rented house in Hoskote. They are from Maski in Raichur district and worked as construction labourers in the city. 

Police said the incident happened around 9.45 am.

Jyothi had put an immersion coil in a bucket of water to bathe her son, Jayanand. Her husband had gone to a nearby hotel to buy them breakfast.

She undressed Jayanand, but got busy with household chores. Jayanand caught hold of the immersion coil and yanked it. Jyothi heard Jayanand scream and tried to pull him away from the heater. But both mother and son were electrocuted.

Her husband returned home to find his wife and son lying on the floor with severe burns. He turned off the power. Jayanand was already dead. Jyothi was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Hoskote police. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 