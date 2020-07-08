Bengaluru: Water supply to be disrupted in several areas today

Water supply will be disrupted in several areas across the city on Wednesday as the BWSSB is taking up repair works.

In a release, the BWSSB said works related to pipelines, valves, and fixing of meters were being taken up and this would disrupt water supply between 8 am and 4 pm.

The areas that will be affected are Yeshwantpur, Bhashyam Park, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Okalipuram, Srirampura, Mathikere, Sadashivanagar, Jayamahal, Palace Guttahalli, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Dinnur, Sanjay Nagar, Manorayana Palya, Ganganagar, Chickpet, KR Market, Cottonpet, Majestic area, Kasturi Nagar, Shivajinagar, Bharatinagar, Sampangi Ramanagar, Anand Rao Circle, Coles Park, Vasanth Nagar, Vidhana Soudha, JB Nagar, Shantinagar, Indiranagar, HAL 3rd Stage, MG Road, Halasuru, Cambridge Layout, Domlur, Chamarajpet, Hanumanthanagar, Srinagar, Girinagar, and Byatarayanapura.