Bengaluru: Week after Unlock 1.0 began, BBMP issues advisories

The BBMP on Sunday issued detailed advisories to fight the pandemic as Bengaluru sees a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Keeping in mind places that attract crowds, the BBMP has issued separate advisories for resident welfare associations (RWAs), parks, salons and parlours, offices and workspaces, shopping malls and restaurants.

The advisories have, however, raised many eyebrows as they came a full week after Unlock 1.0 began and the city is steadily returning to normality.

Most parks, especially those in residential areas, would find it difficult to implement the BBMP advisory to stagger public entry and enforce social distancing as they do not have security guards. Most parks are run by the BBMP itself. There are questions about whether it will be able to set up sanitisation points in every park.

COMMON RULES

* Establishments in containment zones to stay shut

* No entry to people aged above 65 and children under 10

* Visitors, staff must “correctly” wear masks all the time

* Stagger public timings, ensure distance in seating arrangement

* No gathering; restrictions in lifts, escalators

* No spitting in public places or common areas

* Segregation waste and storage at fixed places

* Thermal screening must; allow only asymptomatic people

* In case of suspected/confirmed case, conduct a risk assessment

PARKS

* Aarogya Setu app “shall be installed”

* Ensure a distance of six feet

* Exercise equipment, play area not allowed

* Post guards to enforce social distancing

* Frequently clean benches, handrails, seating areas, etc

RESTAURANTS

* Tables to be sanitised after every customer leaves

* No valet parking; ensure crowd management in all areas

* Function at 50% of seating capacity; AC with 40%-70% of fresh air

* Physical distancing “as far as possible”

* Encourage contactless orders and digital payments

* Screen ‘home delivery’ staff, but there’s no clarity on customers

RWAs

* Residents and outsiders to be screened before entry

* Isolate people with temperatures of +37.5°C, refer to clinics/hospital

* Close gyms, play areas, swimming pools, clubs, etc

* Sanitise common areas, ensure one-metre social distance

* Give care, attention to the housekeeping staff

* Summer camps not allowed

* Ensure home quarantine of individuals

MALLS

* Ensure six-feet distance

* Have specific markings for queues, seating, etc

* Valet parking staff to wear PPE, disinfect vehicle interiors

* Food courts at 50% capacity; sanitise tables for new customers

CLINICS

* Prefer teleconsultation before physical examination

* Discourage walk-in patients

* Avoid endoscopy. If necessary, perform it in a separate area

* One patient at a time in exam room. If possible, send back attendant

* Patients with ENT issues should be seen in a separate clinic

* Different PPE for personnel in a separate clinic

* Doctors to change gloves; avoid eating, drinking during work

SALONS AND PARLOURS

* Allow customers based on prior bookings

* Discourage customers from sitting

* Sanitise equipment, booth, surroundings, etc for every customer

* PPE for customers and staff; staff to wear face shields

* Use disposable capes and neck strips for each customer

HOTELS, LODGES & HOSPITALITY UNITS

* Get travel history, medical condition of the guest

* Contactless process, e-payments must

* Disinfect luggage; advise guest not to visit risk areas

* Extra precautions for elderly, pregnant, people with comorbidities

* Sanitise room after each guest leaves

* Foodservice: do not hand over or leave food at the door

RELIGIOUS PLACES

* No congregation/gathering

* No touching of statues, idols, holy books

* No physical contact, greetings

* Visitors should bring their own prayer mats

* No singing in groups/choir

* No distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water

* No community feeding/Dasoha

* Visitors should take off footwear inside their vehicles

OFFICES, WORKPLACES

* Offices and workplaces in containment zones to be shut

* Disinfection must if anyone is found positive

* To be shut for 48 hours in case of a larger outbreak

* Work from home to be encouraged for the elderly

* Reduce the movement of people

* Prefer video conference

* Stagger office hours, lunch hour, coffee breaks, etc

* Have specific marking in seating arrangements

* Separate entry/exit for visitors, workers, goods supplies, etc