Bengaluru: Week before convocation, final-year MBBS student hangs himself

A week before convocation, a final-year MBBS student allegedly killed himself in his hostel over suspected social anxiety, according to police.

Naveen Kumar Kadkol (24) was found hanging in his first-floor room at the BMCRI hostel on Monday morning. The door was broken open. He shut the door from the inside and switched off his phone.

On Sunday night, one of Naveen’s two roommates returned from their hometown and knocked on the door but didn’t get a response. He called him but found the phone switched off. He thought he was sleeping, and went to another room to sleep.

On Monday morning, the roommate got worried when he found the door still shut and Naveen unreachable by phone. He alerted the hostel authorities. The door was eventually broken open.

VV Puram police soon arrived at the hostel and secured Naveen’s body. They found a death note in his shirt pocket. In the note, Naveen apologised to his mother and stated that he suffered from social anxiety. He said his friends shouldn’t be blamed.

Police seized the letter and Naveen’s mobile phone. They have opened a case of unnatural death after receiving a complaint from Naveen’s father, Mahadevappa Kadkol.

The last person in the family he spoke to was his elder brother. The siblings had a phone conversation around 9 pm on Sunday, according to police. Mahadevappa told the police that his son was reserved, and mostly kept to himself.

Diligent, hardworking student

The family hails from Dharwad. Naveen had worked hard to get into Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), the top-ranked medical school in Karnataka. He had been pursuing a one-year internship at Victoria Hospital as part of the MBBS course and was days away from graduation. The college convocation is scheduled for April 18.