Bengaluru: Wife ends life after husband fails to get her chocolate

A 25-year-old woman hanged herself at Honnappa Layout near Hennur Bande on Thursday afternoon after her husband refused to buy her a chocolate.

Nandini, wife of Goutham who works with a salon in Sahakaranagar, did not blame anyone in her death note. The couple had known each other from college and were married with two children.

On the day of the incident, Goutham was leaving for work when Nandini stopped him. The couple had an argument and Nandini asked Goutham to buy her a chocolate. He left saying he would return with a chocolate, but did not answer Nandini’s calls, police said.

Around 11.45 pm, Nandini sent him a WhatsApp message stating ‘she was going’. She asked him to come home early and feed the children, asking him to ‘take good care of them’.

A panicked Goutham called her but found his calls went unanswered. He rushed home to find Nandini hanging. Goutham narrated the events that took place in the morning. Nandini’s family did not make any allegations against him.

Hennur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are probing the case.