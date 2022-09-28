Bengaluru woman goes to cops after spat over auto fare

A 32-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against an auto driver following a spat over the fare.

Suma (name changed) hired the auto through a ride-hailing app around 4.30 pm on Monday to travel from HSR Layout to Bommanahalli.

Just 50 metres into the journey, the auto driver said he would drop her off some distance behind the destination. When she insisted that he drop her off at the exact location, he allegedly demanded more money. She asked him to pull over but he didn't listen and kept driving.

She threatened to jump off and started to hit him. He was unmoved. She hit him on the back and raised an alarm. The driver stopped the vehicle only after members of the public came running. The driver tried to follow her as she stepped out of the auto with help from the public, according to the complaint.

Scared, she called the police control room. A patrol car arrived at the spot and detained the driver for questioning.

Police learnt that the issue was over the fare and the driver neither abused nor groped the woman.