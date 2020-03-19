Bengaluru: Woman molested on Cemetery Road

Two scooter-borne miscreants molested a 23-year-old woman when she was walking on the street along Cemetery Road. They followed her, passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately.

The victim, Begum (name changed), is a resident of Shanthinagar and works in a private firm. She has filed a complaint with the Ashoknagar police.

Around 9.30 am on Monday, Begum was on her way to work and was walking to the bus stop on Cemetery Road. She noticed two people, aged around 18-20, on a Honda Activa scooter following her and passing lewd comments, the complaint said.

Duo in college uniform

Begum noted that the two were in college uniform. She started walking fast to put some distance between her and her tormentors. But as the duo was on a scooter, they speeded up and rode adjacent to her.

Using filthy language all the way, they followed her till the end of the road. When they brazenly touched her back, she shouted out. Fearing passersby would realise what was going on, the duo sped away.

“Begum failed to note down the registration number of the vehicle. We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and are making efforts to nab the duo,” an investigating officer said.