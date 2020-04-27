Woman stuck in 17th window after suicide bid, rescued

Bengaluru: Woman stuck in 17th window after suicide bid, rescued

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 04:47 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A 24-year-old BPO worker tried to jump from the 17th floor of an apartment complex but was saved by fire and emergency services personnel. 

The woman works in Delhi and had come to Bengaluru for the first death anniversary of her mother. She has an apartment near Electronics City, South Bengaluru. Around 7 pm on Friday, she went to the window of the apartment and sneaked out. But she felt giddy and got stuck in the sliding window. Some of her neighbours saw her and called the emergency services. She was rescued an hour later, a senior police officer said. 

The woman is said to have been under depression following her mother's death. Police haven't registered any case against her but counselled her. 

Suicide
Bengaluru
Karnataka

