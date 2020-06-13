Bengaluru: Woman succumbs to brutal attack in love triangle

An engineering student succumbed to injuries on Friday, five days after one of her male friends brutally assaulted her in a suspected love triangle, police said.

Monica, 22, a resident of Sidedahalli, was first attacked by her current boyfriend, Rahul, 22, after her former lover, Babith, 21, barged into his house in Chikkabanavara after learning that she had gone there on June 7.

Monica was in a relationship with Babith for four years but broke up recently. She became friends with Rahul four months ago and went to his house for his birthday, which falls on June 8. She wanted to take him out and buy him a birthday present.

But after Rahul assaulted her, Babith took her to his house, which is also located in Chikkabanavara. The couple soon got into an argument, and Babith allegedly attacked her with a helmet. She passed out and was rushed to a hospital.

Police arrested both Rahul and Babith for attempted murder (IPC section 307), sexual harassment (354A) and criminal intimidation (506) following a complaint by Monica’s mother. Now after her death, police have dropped the attempted murder charge and booked them for murder (IPC section 302), said N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Babith has been named the prime suspect since his assault proved fatal for Monica. Both the suspects are currently in police custody, the officer said.