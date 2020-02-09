Bengaluru: You may not get Ola, Uber cabs on Feb 13

Various associations, including Ola and Uber drivers, are supporting the Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits from 6 am to 6 pm on February 13.

The shutdown aims to draw the government’s attention to implementing the Sarojini Mahishi report, which calls for giving Kannadigas preference in jobs.

Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association president Tanveer Pasha said they decided to support the bandh following a request by the pro-Kannada organisation.

Mahila Okkuta, a federation of women’s organisations, has also extended support to the shutdown, its president Vinutha said.