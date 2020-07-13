Bengaluru's Christ University students protest exam decision

Hundreds of students of Christ University (Deemed to be) staged a protest on Monday against the university's decision to go ahead with the examination. The students who were on protest were supported by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and locked the university gate.

One of the protesting students said, "Not a single class was conducted physically and it was difficult to understand the classes in online mode." The students collectively demanded cancellation of online exams started from Monday for intermediate undergraduate courses. Yet another student said, "If not cancellation of the exams, at least they can be deferred until everything stabilises."

Following a heated argument in front of the University gate, police took a few of the students into custody and university authorities received a memorandum from students.