Bengaluru's Christ varsity wins CIMA excellence award

The Bengaluru-based Christ (Deemed to be University) won four awards at the maiden CIMA Excellence Awards 2020 held virtually on Friday. It won the Asia Pacific Champion 2020, the CIMA Prize-Winner Excellence Award, the CIMA Global Excellence Award and the CGMA Campus of the Year Award.

The award recognises university partners with top-performing CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) students in case study exams.

The CIMA Global Excellence Award recognises university partners that achieved the highest pass rates for CIMA exams. The CIMA programme is integrated with the BCom (Professional) course at the Department of Professional Studies at the university since 2007 with the aim of revolutionising undergraduate programmes in commerce and management.

So far, the department has enabled more than 200 students to complete the CIMA qualification and helped companies like Wipro, ABB and PWC participate during the placements to recruit these graduates every year.

Rev Fr Dr Abraham V M, Vice-Chancellor, Christ (Deemed to be University), said: “The news of four awards to Christ university is so gratifying and the credit for the same goes to our brilliant and committed students. The team of faculty members who constantly guided and clarified student doubts deserve the accolades equally.”