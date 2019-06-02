Bengaluru's dog-neutering project loses bite

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is under pressure to neuter stray dogs, is struggling to get veterinarians to bid for the animal birth control (ABC) programme in various zones of the city. Despite several calls, two zones — South and West — are yet to get any responses from veterinarians.

Sources in the BBMP attributed the delay to the prolonged model code of conduct and constant harassment of veterinarians by the public. In the past, a few veterinarians were blamed for failed sterilisation surgeries and were booked for criminal negligence. The government had even suspended a few veterinarians.

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, an animal lover and urban activist said, “In the past, several competent veterinarians have had cases filed against them. At the same time, there are doctors who have genuinely not done well. Also, veterinarians are unable to handle some people who blame the vets for their dogs’ death. They are not ready to apply for ABC programmes due to harassment.” She also said BBMP has to get good veterinarians into the programme.

The BBMP had called for tenders in February for the ABC programme in all the eight zones but bidders responded only in six zones. It had to then call for tenders for South and West zones again. Tenders for the six zones are yet to be finalised. “The tender processing was held back during the polls. Hence, we could not get bidders for the two zones. We have called for it now,” said Shashi Kumar, deputy director, Animal Husbandry.

"Hence, we could not get bidders for the two zones. However, we have called for it now. We will begin work once all the tenders are approved," said Shashi Kumar. Although BBMP officials blamed the elections for the delay, animal lovers, activists, vets and designated ABC centres have a different story to tell.

Stringent rules

Some animal lovers and activists said the BBMP’s rules are too stringent. One of the tender rules states, “The bidder should have conducted a minimum of 2,400 ABC surgeries satisfactorily in any of the three years from 2015 till 2018.” The rules are quite stringent. Also, the BBMP doesn’t make an effort to engage bidders for a long time,” said Harini Raghavan, animal lover and a member of Citizens for ABCs.

Animal lovers suggested allowing vaccinating dogs from areas where there are no ABC centres in areas where there is a provision. They also said the programme should be strengthened with the help of ward committees.