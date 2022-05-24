Bengaluru's fruit mela is back

Bengaluru's fruit mela is back: Head to Hopcoms to relish mangoes, jackfruits

Both mango and jackfruit will be available at a discounted price at over 230 Hopcoms outlets

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 24 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 04:57 ist
Children at an outlet in Lalbagh on Monday. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Here is some good news for mango and jackfruit lovers as the annual fruit mela is back at Hopcoms outlets across the city. 

The fair, which is back after a two-year break, was inaugurated on Monday and will go up to July, the end of the mango season. 

"Both mango and jackfruit will be available at a discounted price at over 230 Hopcoms outlets," a senior official from the Horticulture Department said. 

According to officials, mangoes from Ramanagara have already arrived in the market. 

"The yield has decreased by at least 30% and there is also a delay in the arrival of  fruits. However, mangoes from Ramanagara are making their way into the market. We expect that fruits from Kolar and other surrounding districts will also arrive soon," another official said. 

According to Hopcoms officials, Badami, Rasapuri and Malgova varieties are in demand. “These are the most-bought varieties. A new variety called Imam Pasand is also being preferred. We have 13 varieties of mangoes on sale,” an official said. 

While Badami and Mallika varieties of mango cost Rs 110/kg, Malgova is priced at Rs 175/kg and Alphonso at Rs 126/kg. The new variety, Imam Pasand, is the most expensive among the lot at Rs 215/kg. 

