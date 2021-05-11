Bengaluru's ITI Hospital set to become 100-bed Covid care centre

The state government will soon convert the ITI Hospital at KR Puram into a 100-bed Covid Care Centre.

Byrathi Basavaraj, Minister for Urban Development and Covid in-charge for Mahadevapura Zone, on Monday inspected the hospital, which has been neglected for several years. Since the hospital belongs to the central government, the minister inspected it with the officials concerned.

“We have inspected the building, which is in a dilapidated condition. A high-level committee headed by BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh will spruce up the building and set up the 100-bed facility,” Basavaraj said.

“I have also spoken to Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and sought support from the Centre. He has assured us help," Basavaraj added.

Hoping that the hospital can offer 100 oxygenated beds and 50 normal ones, the minister clarified that he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and take a decision in a few days.