Bescom installed 2.85 lakh digital meters since July

Bescom has converted 2.85 lakh electromechanical meters to digital electrostatic ones since July.

A release from Bescom on Wednesday said the conversion drive is progressing in the North, East and West divisions under its jurisdiction. The conversion drive is yet to begin in the South division.

In the North division, 61,333 meters have been converted. The highest number of meters have been installed in the East division with 1,11,604 meters converted so far, followed by 1,10,909 meters converted in the West division.

Bescom estimates that there are over 17.6 lakh such meters to be converted in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ) region.

“Two agencies have been entrusted with the responsibility of converting the meters. They are now converting 2,000 to 5,000 meters a day. However, we have asked them to install at least 12,000 meters a day,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.

Bescom officials said the consumer-friendly digital meters, installed at a cost of Rs 116.69 crore, help ascertain power usage patterns and voltage fluctuations.