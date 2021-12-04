BIAL to bear expense of random-testing

  Dec 04 2021
The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) will henceforth bear the expenses of random-testing two per cent of passengers arriving from non at-risk countries. The standard test costs Rs 500 per passenger.

On December 2, as many as 358 passengers from at-risk countries and 96 out of 1,403 from non at-risk countries were tested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). RT-PCR tests were conducted for 33 from at-risk countries and 24 from others.

A total of 325 passengers from at-risk countries and 72 from other countries had to undergo the Rapid PCR test, BIAL said.

Two flights from at-risk countries and 11 from non at-risk countries had landed at KIA on Thursday.

