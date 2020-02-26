BIFFES 2020 opens on February 26

The 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) will kick off with a grand opening on Wednesday at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Showcasing over 200 films from as many as 60 countries, the festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Sandalwood’s Rocking Star Yash, actress Jayaprada, producer Boney Kapoor and acclaimed playback singer Sonu Nigam will be the special guests during the inaugural event.

The festival will open with the screening of an Iranian film ‘Cinema Donkey’ revolving around the making of a movie with a donkey. Israeli film ‘Golden Voices’, which is about two dubbing artistes, will be the closing film.