Big Banyan Tree damaged in rain; committee to assess damage

A part of the Big Banyan Tree at Ketohalli, off Mysuru Road, has suffered damage due to heavy rain, the Horticulture Department said. The advisory committee set up to protect the tree will visit the site.
“A small part of the banyan tree has fallen due to gusty winds. The Big Banyan Advisory Committee will visit the site in the afternoon on Thursday to assess the damage and take mitigation measures,” an official told DH.
Officials, however, said details of the damage will be disclosed only after the assessment by the committee.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents
How Apple iPod transformed music industry
Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed
Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians
E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand
Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly