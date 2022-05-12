Big Banyan Tree damaged in rain; committee to assess damage

A part of the Big Banyan Tree at Ketohalli, off Mysuru Road, has suffered damage due to heavy rain, the Horticulture Department said. The advisory committee set up to protect the tree will visit the site.

“A small part of the banyan tree has fallen due to gusty winds. The Big Banyan Advisory Committee will visit the site in the afternoon on Thursday to assess the damage and take mitigation measures,” an official told DH.

Officials, however, said details of the damage will be disclosed only after the assessment by the committee.