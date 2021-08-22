Bike, goods vehicle gutted in fire after powerful collision

A two-wheeler and a goods vehicle were destroyed in an accidental fire after they collided in Northwest Bengaluru around Friday midnight, police said.

The motorcycle hit the stationary Tata Ace at Thigalarapalya Main Road near Balamuri Ganapathi Temple around 12 am after its rider lost control. Three men were on the motorcycle and its rider was said to be speeding.

The goods vehicle was overloaded with iron bars. The powerful collision of the two vehicles sparked a fire, which turned into a blaze in no time. The fire charred the two-wheeler’s number plate beyond recognition.

The riders escaped before people gathered and are suspected to have sustained injuries, said a police officer investigating the case. Police are making efforts to trace them by identifying the motorcycle owner from the engine and chassis number of the motorcycle. Police haven’t ruled out the possibility that the motorcycle may have been stolen.