Biker falls off flyover after deadly crash with SUV

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was tossed up in the air, and fell off the Nelamangala flyover after a speeding SUV struck his two-wheeler on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital, police said.

G Sanjay Kumar was on the way to Hosur when a Toyota Innova (registration number KA 01/MF 8318) rear-ended his two-wheeler on the flyover at Arishinakunte village around 11 am.

The crash was so powerful that Kumar lost control of his two-wheeler and hit the flyover’s parapet before being tossed up in the air. His helmet came apart while he was still airborne. He then crashed down on the service road below, sustaining grievous head injuries in the process.

Local residents took him to a private hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the driver abandoned the car and fled the spot. The Nelamangala traffic police have seized the car and are trying to track him down.

A police officer said that they were checking the CCTV footage for clues about the driver as no eyewitness had come forward to testify.

Kumar hailed from Amarapura village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and worked at an automobile showroom.