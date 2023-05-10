Biker skids on wet road, dies  

The incident occurred near Anjanapura Lake

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 04:17 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 08:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A motorcyclist who rode on a slippery stretch of NICE Road died after losing control of the vehicle on Monday night.

Ramesh, a 24-year-old employee of a bar in Hulimavu, was riding home to Maddur on his bike. Despite the roads being slippery following the rain, Ramesh was riding at a high speed, police said. Around 7.30 pm, Ramesh lost control of the vehicle near Anjanapura Lake, skidded and fell. He sustained severe head injuries, police said.

Ramesh died shortly after being taken to hospital. Thalaghattapura traffic police have filed a case.

Bengaluru news

