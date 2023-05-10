Biker skids on wet road, dies  

A motorcyclist who rode on a slippery stretch of NICE Road died after losing control of the vehicle on Monday night.

Ramesh, a 24-year-old employee of a bar in Hulimavu, was riding home to Maddur on his bike. Despite the roads being slippery following the rain, Ramesh was riding at a high speed, police said. Around 7.30 pm, Ramesh lost control of the vehicle near Anjanapura Lake, skidded and fell. He sustained severe head injuries, police said.

Ramesh died shortly after being taken to hospital. Thalaghattapura traffic police have filed a case.