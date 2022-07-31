Biker tampers with number plate to evade traffic fine, caught

Biker tampers with number plate to evade fine, caught

  • Jul 31 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 04:54 ist

A 31-year-old man was caught in Rajajinagar on Friday for using a fake registration number on his motorcyclist to evade traffic fines. 

Marigowda, a resident of Nandini Layout, confessed to changing the last digit on the rear number plate of the bike in order to evade further cases. Police usually book traffic violators by looking at the rear number plate.

Head constable Syed Nawaz of the Rajajinagar traffic police station caught Marigowda near Koolinagar bridge around 9.25 am.

According to the police, Marigowda has many cases of traffic violations against his name. His bike’s original number is KA 05 JS 7536. He changed it to KA 05 JS 7538.

Police noticed him violating traffic rules during peak hours. They took photos of the bike and registered a case. The notice was sent to another vehicle rider whose registration number was KA 05 JS 7538.

Marigowda’s original registration number had a pending fine of Rs 19,500 while the fake registration number had a pending fine of Rs 9,500.

Police made him pay the fine and filed a cheating case against him at the Nandini Layout police station. He was remanded to judicial custody but got bail on Saturday.

Bengaluru
Police
Traffic police
Bengaluru traffic

