Bikes without side mirrors, indicators to get Rs 500 fine

The Bengaluru traffic police have decided to impose a Rs 500 fine on vehicles without side mirrors and indicators after an analysis showed that a large number of motorists riding vehicles without them died in accidents.

The traffic police said in a news release on Friday: “While helmetless riding is the primary cause of deaths in most of the accidents, the absence of side mirrors and indicators has also contributed (to fatal accidents).”

Taking turns and failing to notice vehicles coming from the rear have resulted in accidents, the release said.

What do side mirrors do?

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanth Gowda pointed out that side mirrors help riders assess the root and traffic density behind them without having to turn back.

“Side mirrors also help them change lanes or park the vehicles safely. The indicators can let vehicles behind know the direction the vehicle ahead is going to take.

These actions play an important role in reducing accidents,” Gowda said.