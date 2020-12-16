'Bill in next session to upgrade UVCE to IIT standards'

The state government will place an expert committee’s report on upgrading the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) on the lines of IITs in the next state legislature session.

Receiving the report on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said the UVCE’s development required special legislation.

Prior to the acceptance of the report from the experts’ committee headed by IIIT-B Director Prof S Sadagopan, Narayan and members of the expert team reviewed the condition of the buildings and other infrastructure on the UVCE campus.

“The committee has recommended the need for a special legislation to upgrade the UVCE on the lines of IITs. We’ll present a bill in the next assembly session (on the matter),” he said.

The new bill on UVCE will deal with aspects like appointing quality teaching staff, empowering the UVCE council to decide on the tuition fee, offering financial independence including mobilisation of funds by way of external donation and contribution from the alumni. This apart, UVCE will also get complete autonomy to conduct research activities, start new courses and frame industry-friendly syllabus.