Biocon Bengaluru unit pre-approval inspection by USFDA concludes with zero observations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2020, 11:04am ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2020, 15:43pm ist
Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw addresses during a press conference to announce the upcoming event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019', in Bengaluru. (PTI PHOTO)

Biocon on Monday said that pre-approval inspection of the Bengaluru facility of its arm conducted by US health regulator was concluded with zero observations.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection of the oral solid dosage manufacturing facility of Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, which was triggered by the submission of an abbreviated new drug application, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between January 13 and January 17, 2020, concluded with zero observations and no Form 483 was issued," the pharma company told stock exchanges.

"We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance," the company spokesperson said.

The shares of Biocon were trading at Rs 291.40 apiece in morning trade on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from their previous close.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Biocon
Bengaluru
US Food and Drug Administration
Comments (+)
 