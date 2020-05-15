Biotech expert panel to coordinate work on COVID-19 vaccine

The state Department of Biotechnology will constitute an expert committee to co-ordinate between the government and the startups working to find a vaccine and quick testing technology for COVID-19.

During his visit to the Bioinnovation Centre in Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed the officials to constitute a committee for the purpose.

Appreciating the efforts of over 45 startups working to find medicine, vaccine and fast testing methods for COVID-19, the minister said: "I am glad that all startups are working tirelessly to find a solution to the pandemic. Some are at the clinical trial stage while a few have already applied for permission with the competent authorities for conducting tests."

Emphasising the need for effective coordination between government and the startups he said: "We will soon set up a coordination panel to ensure biotech companies work more effectively."

During the visit, he unveiled the Programmable Robot that will separate saliva from the swab in no time. The robot, developed by S N Life Sciences, has an ability to test eight different samples at a time.

"This is a great sign for Bengaluru, Karnataka and India. A quick solution will help ensure a balance between life and livelihood," he added.