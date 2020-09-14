Bishop Cotton Girls’ School holds virtual mock parliament

Students from over 15 schools and colleges across the country attended the first edition of the Cotton Girls’ Model Parliament, held virtually on September 11 and 12.

Organised by Bishop Cotton Girls’ School, the event was a “simulation of the legislative procedures of Indian parliament”, said Lavanya Mithran, the principal of the school.

Television journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who addressed the event, said: “Our diversity can only be protected by notions of equal citizenship.”

The mock Lok Sabha session involved the “Question Hour” and other legislative business. Different “ministers” answered the questions asked by opposition members.

A bill on the ‘Promotion of Domestic Start-up’ was discussed and passed by 33 votes in the 50-member house. The bill was subsequently taken up in the Rajya Sabha, which also discussed other issues such as the floods in Assam.

Shanthinagar MLA, N A Haris, took part in the closing ceremony and spoke about the empowerment of girls and encouraged young parliamentarians. Maria Victor, the brain behind the event, motivated the audience by sharing anecdotes.