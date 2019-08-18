Bizman arrested for birthday bash blocking road

A 38-year-old businessman was arrested for celebrating his birthday party inconveniencing commuters on the Mallathahalli Road on August 15.

Jnanabharathi police arrested Girish alias Shoot Giri, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar.

Police said Girish had erected a pandal and arranged a party for his friends in front of his ancestral home along 3rd Cross, Mallathahalli. Hundreds of people gathered for free meals.

The busy road was blocked inconveniencing the residents and vehicles. Irked residents and passersby complained to the police. Sub-inspector Kantharaju L and a constable who were on patrol rushed to the spot at around 8.30 pm.

By then, the revellers had fled. An inquiry revealed Girish had not taken prior permission.

Police later tracked down Girish and arrested him on his birthday charging him under section 283 - danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation.