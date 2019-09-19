Bizman assaulted for complaining about protein powder

A 44-year-old businessman was assaulted by an acquaintance and his associates outside a gymnasium on Richmond Town, where he regularly works out.

The man got sick after consuming protein powder he ha bought from the acquaintance and had complained to him about it.

The businessman, Amjad Abdullah (name changed), bought three containers of protein powder from Kasif — whom he got acquainted with at the gymnasium — paying Rs 18,000. Abdullah, who has been regularly working out at the gymnasium for nearly a year, began vomiting and had an upset stomach for three days straight after he started consuming the powder.

He called up Kasif to report his sickness and wanted him to take back the two remaining unopened containers and return the money he paid. Following this, Kasif began ignoring Abdullah’s calls and messages.

On September 14, as Abdullah was leaving the gymnasium after working out, Kasif and four to five men accosted him outside. Kasif asked why Abdullah was spreading rumours about the protein powder, warning that he would not spare anyone if his protein powder business failed.

A heated argument ensued between both the sides, following which Abdullah was heckled and hit in the face with a knuckle puncher by one of the men who confronted him. Abdullah then filed a complaint with the Wilson Garden police, who are yet to arrest the accused.