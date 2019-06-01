BJP, Congress win one ward each in byelections

The byelections in Kaveripura and Sagayapuram wards turned out to be a mixed bag for the Congress and BJP as the parties won one seat each on Friday.

In the ninth round of counting, Pallavi, BJP candidate from Kaveripura ward, was leading over her rival Susheela from the JD(S). Finally, Pallavi was declared to victorious with 78 votes against Susheela.

On the other hand, the Congress registered the victory in Sagaypuram ward with a huge margin.

Congress candidate V Palaniyammal won against independent candidate Marimuthu with 3,039 votes.

With this victory, the BJP which had 101 corporators in the BBMP managed to increase it to 102, while Congress managed to take its number in the council to 76.

However, with the JD(S)

losing the Kaveripura ward, the number of corporators in the coalition has come down.

However, it could be noted that while the Sagaypuram ward witnessed peaceful voting, the Kaveripura ward witnessed ruckus during the byelection held on May 29 as BJP and JD(S) fought with each other.